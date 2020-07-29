1/1
Evelyn Asberry Price
Evelyn Asberry Price, a retired supervisor for D.H. Holmes, died peacefully of natural causes at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Landmark South in Baton Rouge. She was 91 and a native and resident of Baton Rouge. Visiting at Desselle Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, from 8 a.m. Until services at 10 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Errol K. Domingue. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. Survived by two daughters, Alice Fountain (Michael) and Sabrina Marcelle; three sons, Reginald Asberry, Dale Marcelle Costa Mesa,CA., and Winston Marcelle; three grandchildren, Aaron Marcelle (Kimberly), Jason Marcelle (Laura), Marietta, GA., and Kelli Jones, Dallas, TX., five great-grandchildren, Carin Marcelle, Staten Marcelle, Emori Marcelle, Lathan Marcelle, and Teagen Marcelle. Preceded in death by her husband Bobby Price, her parents Aaron Asberry and Alice Augustus, two sisters, Mildred Coates and Rosa Lee Parker, and one brother, Aaron Asberry, Jr.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
JUL
30
Service
10:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
