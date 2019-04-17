Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn B. Hanson. View Sign

Evelyn B. Hanson, a native of Osyka, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by daughter, Liz Waldron of Denham Springs, LA, son, Les Hanson and wife Margaret of Walker, LA, brothers, Otis Brewer of Kentwood, LA, Richard Brewer (Delores) of Hammond, LA, grandchildren, Ray Waldron (Christi) of Pineville, LA, James Waldron (Kristen) of Denham Springs, LA, Thomas Waldron (Jaclyn) of Denham Springs, LA, Christina Hanson of Walker, LA, Stephen Hanson (Bonnie) of Destrehan, LA, Catherine Hanson of Denham Springs, LA, great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Sydney, Taylor, Gemma, and Asher Waldron, Kaleb Milligan and Everett Hanson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie P. Hanson, Jr., and parents, Grover and Zelma Brewer, brothers, Earl Brewer, Alton "Doc" Brewer, sister, Jessie LeBlanc, and two infant brothers. Relatives and friends of family are invited to a Memorial Visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1PM until 5PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to a .