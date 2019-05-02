My health may fail, and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; he is mine forever. Psalms 73:26 NLT. Evelyn Brinkley Drew, a resident of Tickfaw, LA was born August 22, 1938 and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Evelyn loved her family dearly, enjoyed listening to gospel music and traveling with friends in her younger days. She was blessed to have many good friends and will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Evelyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carlton W. Drew, Sr., her three children, Pam Hays (Greg), Billy Drew (Lisa) and Tommy Drew (Martha). Her five grandchildren, Amber Anderson (Jeramie), Brandon Hays (Kate), Denon Stacy (Dallas), Dane Drew (Kendyl) and Will Drew and her seven great grandchildren, Evie, Hannah, Knox, Camden, Ben, Ellie and Slade. She is also survived by a brother, Larry Brinkley (Debbie) and nephew, Darren Brinkley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Mary Elna Brinkley, a brother, Ronnie Brinkley and a nephew, Wayne Brinkley. Visitation will be at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious services at 12 Noon. Services conducted by Deacon Thomas Drew and Rev. Don McGee. Interment will follow in Briar Patch Cemetery, Loranger. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on May 2, 2019