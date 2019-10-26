Guest Book View Sign Service Information E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2260 W. 21st Avenue Covington , LA 70433 (985)-892-9222 Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Rd, St. Benedict , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Catherine Meyers Kingston passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Adored wife of over 68 years to Charles Edward Kingston, Jr. Loving mother of Gregory Paul Kingston (Heidi), Karen Ann Kingston Usner (Larry), Michael Edward Kingston, Patricia Jean Kingston Paz, Randy Joseph Kingston, Kenneth Gerard Kingston, Sr. (Laura) and Jennifer Elizabeth Kingston Frambes (Ray). Daughter of the late Pearl Oubre Meyers and Ernest Henry Meyers, Sr. Sister of late Ernest H. Meyers, Jr. and late Richard Meyers. Grandmother of Melissa Usner Jones, Rebecca Usner McKee (Peter), Jessica Paz Jones (Siôn), Natalie Kingston Richard (Brian), Derek Usner, Emily Kingston, Megan Burke Jenkins (Bryan), Kenny G. Kingston, Jr. (Ellen), Camille Kingston, Chloe Kingston, Emily Fontenot, Zachary Kingston, Zoe Kingston and the late Nicholas Kingston . Great-grandmother of Charles E. Jones, Jessie L. Jones, Mark A. Jones, Noah McKee, Rhys F. S. Jones and Alec Wynn D. Jones. Great-great-grandmother of Nathan J. Jones, Samuel E. Jones, Ella I. Hollier, Riley Jones, Andre Chiasson. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Evelyn was born in New Orleans and grew up in the 9th Ward of the city. From a young age, she showed a natural grace and talent in dancing and after graduating valedictorian from Francis T. Nicholls High School 2 years early, she became a dance instructor at Rosa Spilka Dance Studio. Evelyn met Charles Kingston, a valiant and entertaining PFC of the US Marine Corps, and following a courtship sustained through Charles' service in the Korean War, they married on his safe return of January 1951. Evelyn and Charles moved to Chalmette, LA to set up home and raise their 7 children, where the whole family was involved in their parish church and school. A lifelong passion for learning and love of children compelled her to become a teacher at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Chalmette in 1967. She dedicated herself for 39 years to her students, school community and church parish. While working full-time, she furthered her education by earning a Bachelors of Arts degree over 13 years of study, and subsequently a Masters of Education from the University of New Orleans and a postgraduate degree in Educational Leadership and Administration. Her tireless work and commitment led her to take up the role of Principal where she served for over 15 years, gaining OLPS recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence during her tenure. After Hurricane Katrina and assisting the restoration of the school, she retired to Abita Springs, LA in 2005 and became an active parishioner and Catholic Education volunteer at St. Jane de Chantal Church. Evelyn was a devout Catholic and her unwavering faith moved her to serve in various lay ministries throughout her life. Her family grew to be blessed with 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was a kind, loving, clever and devoted woman who touched and inspired the lives of everyone she met. As St. Benedict said of his sister St. Scholastica, "She could do more because she loved more", Evelyn's life will be marked equally by her huge capacity to love and her remarkable accomplishments. She will be missed greatly and her legacy will live on through the generations of her family, friends, colleagues and former students. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 29 beginning at 2pm in St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Rd, St. Benedict, LA 70457. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm - 1:30 pm at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery. All will be welcomed to attend a memorial mass and celebration of life to be held at a later date in November. 