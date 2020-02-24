|
|
Evelyn Denny Villar passed away at The Carpenter House on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a longtime resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Janine Martin; grandchildren, KC, Jeffrey, and Mandy; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Wilson; and brothers, Robert "Bobby" Denny, and Ben Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Villar; son, Daniel Martin; mother, Amelia Martin; and sister, Connie Vavasseur. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020