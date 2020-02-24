The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Villar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Denny Villar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Denny Villar Obituary
Evelyn Denny Villar passed away at The Carpenter House on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a longtime resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Janine Martin; grandchildren, KC, Jeffrey, and Mandy; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Wilson; and brothers, Robert "Bobby" Denny, and Ben Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Villar; son, Daniel Martin; mother, Amelia Martin; and sister, Connie Vavasseur. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now