Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 Service 11:00 AM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 Graveside service Following Services Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery Baker , LA

"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6. Evelyn Durham Welch, age 86, returned to her heavenly father on February 3, 2020. She was a native of Wilkinson County, Mississippi, and a resident of Baker, Louisiana. She was raised by her two loving parents, Pete and Lillian Durham. She graduated from Beechstand High School in Wilkinson where she enjoyed playing on the school basketball team and was voted Miss Beechstand by her senior class. After high school, she moved to Baton Rouge to attend Our Lady of the Lake Nursing School. During her nurses training, she would travel home on weekends to visit her family. One fateful weekend, she ran into a handsome young man, Edward Welch,at a skating rink who she began dating. Edward would soon become her husband and loving father of their four children. Later, she left nurses training to marry Edward. Nurses in training could not marry at that time, and she and Edward wanted to marry before he was deployed in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After marrying Edward, she attended LSU, graduating in Education. She worked as a 7th grade English teacher at Denham Springs Junior High School, retiring after 20 years with the Livingston Parish School System. She enjoyed her time teaching and loved her students dearly. After her retirement, she devoted her time to her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and niece, Michelle, often taking them to the zoo and the park. She also enjoyed genealogy and learning about her family history. A devout Christian woman, she attended church regularly at Miracle Place Church in Baker and was the rock, foundation, and moral compass of the family. Her never-ending love, care, and guidance will be forever cherished. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jewel Edward Welch,Sr., Baker; parents, Pete and Lillian Durham; brother, Richard Lee Durham, Baker; niece, Michelle Durham, Baton Rouge; and former sister-in-law, Ann Durham. Survived by four children, Judge Jewel E. "Duke" and Roxson Welch, Zachary, Dorothy and Norman Liddell, Zachary, Esther and Joseph Jones, Ethel, and Laura Christensen, Denham Springs; brother, Michael Durham, Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren, Jewel E. "Trae" Welch, III, Tena Welch, Jacob Welch, Lelah Villar, Lauren Hathcox, Rachael Hobgood, Abby Christensen, and Cal Christensen; and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation is from 9:00 am-11:00 am at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., in Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, February 7, 2020, with religious services at 11:00 am. Graveside services will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Baker. Pallbearers are: Jewel E. "Trae" Welch, III, Jewel E. 