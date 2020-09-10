1/2
Evelyn Georgetown Pugh
I have fought a good fight. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me on that day: an not to me only but to all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7. Evelyn Georgetown Pugh, 88, departed this life on September 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was a native and resident of Plaquemine, LA. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 8-10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Inner City Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Ricardo Handy, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine. Private funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Masks are required. The service will be streamed live via Facebook-Mt.Zion Inner City Plaq/BR. Survived by two daughters, Sarah P. Bouvay of Addis, LA and April Pugh of Plaquemine, LA; six sons, Emmitt (Harriett) Pugh, Sr., William "Pete" (Janice) Pugh, Elmon "McKinley" (Rosemary) Pugh, of Plaquemine and Tommy (Annette) Pugh, of Port Allen, LA; Henry (Michelle) Pugh, of Omaha, Nebraska and Kendra (Dominique) Pugh of Baton Rouge, LA.; daughter-in-law, Wanda Murry, Baton Rouge; three sisters-in-law, Mercy D. Georgetown, who became a devoted companion, Audrey Turner and Gertrude Pugh, and one brother-in-law, Leroy Christophe, all of Plaquemine, LA; 44 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Osborne and Chlora Georgetown, her husband Emile Pugh, Jr. stepson, James Murry; son-in-law, Charles Bouvay, Sr.; brother, William Georgetown; five sisters, Lorraine Georgetown, Ruth "B.C." Anderson, Clora Georgetown, Alneida Christophe and Vivian Georgetown, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Inner City Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
Memories & Condolences

