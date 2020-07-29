1/1
Evelyn Grace "Gracie" Bell
1993 - 2020
Evelyn Grace Bell, best known as Gracie, was born November 18, 1993, with red hair and a fire in her soul. After 26 years filled with love and laughter, she concluded her visit to this earth with her mom by her side on July 17, 2020. Gracie leaves behind her ever devoted mother, Rosemary Hooter Bell; her loving brother, Lester Lanteigne; her aunt, Wendy Hooter; aunt and uncle, Judy Bell & Bill Broxson; and her beloved, Benjamin Fergueson. She is also survived by a host of cousins, and many friends whom Gracie considered family. Gracie has been preceded by her father, Felix A Bell, Jr; brothers, Champ Bell and Christopher Bell; maternal grandparents, O.J. & Grace Hooter; paternal grandparents, Felix & Evelyn Bell; and and Jim Hooter (her Uncle Dee Dee.) Gracie flew through life like a bright comet through the atmosphere. She loved art, music, animals, traveling, and the ocean. Gracie was named for her grandmothers, and inherited her mother's strength and her father's fight. To know Gracie was to love her. She could make you smile when you didn't want to, and never passed up the chance to help someone who was struggling. Gracie's final act of generosity was the gift of life to five individuals through organ donation, a fitting testament to her loving and giving nature. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gracie's name to Marianites of Holy Cross, 21388 Smith Road, Covington, LA 70435. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA 70001. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with a Mass at 11:00 am followed by inurnment. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home is limited to 50 people and masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

