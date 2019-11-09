Evelyn Johnson, 84, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Henryetta, OK. A bridge enthusiast and Grand Master, she was a member of the Baton Rouge Bridge Center for over 20 years. She graduated from Oklahoma University (OU) with a degree in Education. While at OU she was instrumental in starting the first Kappa Delta chapter on campus and was the chapter's first member. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Johnson of Xanadu; sons: Charles M. Johnson III of Painesville, OH and Jon Johnson of Baton Rouge; granddaughter, Lynn Ann Johnson of Cleveland, OH; grandsons: Jon Robert Johnson of Seoul, Korea; Charles Matthew Johnson of Korea; Jonathan Johnson of Marshall, AR; and Everett Thomas Johnson of Baton Rouge; and her 30-year-old Congo African Grey parrot, Dolly. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Maxwell Johnson, Jr. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10 am until the start of the service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers: Charles M. Johnson III, Jon Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Everett Thomas Johnson, Terry Patterson and Brain Runyon.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019