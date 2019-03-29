Evelyn entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2019 at the age of 64. She was a 1972 graduate of Capitol High School. She loved caring for people and she never met a stranger. Survived by her husband, Fred Thomas Williams, Jr.; daughter, Charissa T. Williams; sons, Fred Thomas Williams, III and Nicholas D. Williams; sisters, Shirley M. Turner and Celestine Joseph; brothers, Cleveland Joseph, Jr., Norman Joseph, Walter Joseph and Bobby Joseph; grandchildren, Braylan Williams, Isaiah T. Williams, Kaden Williams, Kelvin T. Brown and Tra'Veon G. Williams. Preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Virginia Joseph. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 8:30 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Tommy O. Linton, Jr. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2019