Evelyn entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2019 at the age of 64. She was a 1972 graduate of Capitol High School. She loved caring for people and she never met a stranger. Survived by her husband, Fred Thomas Williams, Jr.; daughter, Charissa T. Williams; sons, Fred Thomas Williams, III and Nicholas D. Williams; sisters, Shirley M. Turner and Celestine Joseph; brothers, Cleveland Joseph, Jr., Norman Joseph, Walter Joseph and Bobby Joseph; grandchildren, Braylan Williams, Isaiah T. Williams, Kaden Williams, Kelvin T. Brown and Tra'Veon G. Williams. Preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Virginia Joseph. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 8:30 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Tommy O. Linton, Jr. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
