Evelyn Kay Crane Schenk, age 76, went home to be with her heavenly Father on August 19, 2020. She was a native and resident of Livingston, LA. Evelyn was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Livingston. Her time on this Earth was devoted to the service of her Lord Jesus Christ and followed by her passionate devotion to her family especially the love of her life, Roy Schenk. Evelyn is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Roy Russell Schenk; granddaughter, Jennifer Martin and husband Adam; great-grandchildren, Collin and Conner Martin; sister, Linda Mollo; brother, Darrell Crane. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Schenk Love; parents, Edward and Ruby Crane; and brother, Gene Wayne Crane. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service in her honor at First Baptist Church of Livingston, 29401 S Frost Rd, Livingston, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9 AM until 11 AM. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Old Red Oak Cemetery, Livingston. Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Denham Springs, in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store