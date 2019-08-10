Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn L. Burris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mrs. Evelyn L. Burris of McCall Creek are 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Riverwood Family Funeral Service with burial at Concord Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation from 5:00-8:00 pm, Monday August 12, at Riverwood Family. Mrs. Evelyn L. Burris, 81, went to be with her Lord on August 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born on July 17, 1938 in Terry, LA. to the late Henry and Katie Maye LaCour, of Oak Grove, LA. Mrs. Evelyn retired as a nurse from Earl K. Long Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA., She formerly resided in Baton Rouge, LA., Central LA., Pride, LA., and a resident of McCall Creek, MS. She loved listening to her husband, Russ play and sing and enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking in the woods, writing, reading, sewing and photography. Preceding her in death were her parents; siblings, Elizabeth Sanders, Estelle Carter, Eloise Welch, Mary Rando, Omega Smith and brother, Joseph Pierre LaCour. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Russell W. Burris of McCall Creek; daughters, Tanya Adams Mizell and husband, Ronnie of Pride, LA., Terrie LaCour Carroll and husband, Robert of Clinton, LA., Kim Burris Lofton and husband Jay, of McCall Creek, MS.; sons, Russell Burris, Jr, and wife Sharman, of McCall Creek, MS., Barry Burris and wife, Trish, of McCall Creek, MS., Todd Burris of Vidalia, LA., and David Kinchen, of Metarie, LA.; sisters, Lillie Armstrong, of Houma, LA., Darlene Lemons and husband, Bobby of Goodwill, LA.; sisters-in-law, Ann Cagele and husband Jim, and Jeanette LaCour, of Galvez, LA., She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany McCoy Stanga and husband, Adam and children, Sophia Claire and Colette Paige of Denham Springs, LA., Rachel Eloise, Elizabeth Grace, Sarah Faye and Rebekah Hope Carroll, of Clinton, LA., Brady Mizell Pendergras and husband, Nathan and children Kaylee and Mia of Central LA., Jeremy Mizell and wife, Tonya and children, John, Patricia, Madeline, Ryan, Rhett, Francesca, and Junior, Necole Burris Thompson and husband, Josh and children, Matthew, Morgan and Melanie, Megan Burris Watts and husband, Eric and children, Haley, Landon and Austin, Miranda Burris Decrane and husband, Jason and children, Taylor, Chase, Addison, Harper, Megan, Melanie, Christin, Hunter and Jase, Erica Burris Harrison and husband, Edward and children, Scott, Penelope and Jayden, Kristin Burris Stewart and husband, Chad and son, Damon. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close