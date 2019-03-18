Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Louise Bates Paine. View Sign

Evelyn Louise Bates Paine, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her Broadmoor home of 63 years while her family spoke words of comfort and love to her. She was born on November 16, 1928 to Allen W. Bates, Sr. and Marie Cazes Bates of Baton Rouge. She was married 68 years to her husband Walter who passed away last spring. Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend that was a light of love, spirituality, and grace. Evelyn was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She was a generous spirit that supported many Catholic charities, local schools, the Special Olympics and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. She is survived by her loving family of five children, Cathey Paine (Michael) of Oxnard, CA, Walter Paine (Amy) of Springfield, LA, Rick Paine (Becky) of Houston, TX, Allen Paine (Breena) of China, and Lynn Paine (Amy) of Florence, AZ. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Rhiannon Bancroft (Luke), Jonathan Paine (Lindsey), Jennifer Allensworth (James), Caitlyn Paine (Otto), Kristen Paine, Brandon Paine, Victoria Paine, Bryce Collura; and 5 great-grandchildren: Zaide Paine, Stella and Willow Bancroft, and Jacob and Joshua Allensworth, her sister in law Juanita Bates and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen W. Bates , Sr. and Marie Cazes Bates, siblings, Inez Bates Whitehead, and Allen W. Bates, Jr., her husband Walter Reeves Paine, Jr., daughter-in-law Marie Paine, and grandson Christopher Paine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5PM until 9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12PM. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to her caregiver, Brenda Bates, for her many years of loving support.

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

