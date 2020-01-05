Evelyn Marie "Easy E" Irving, a native of New Orleans and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 67. Evelyn was an avid crafter, fashionista, professional online shopper, coffee drinker, secret keeper and the best Yaya that ever lived. She worked as an IT program manager for the Department of Environmental Quality for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Jones (Derrick) Brandy Irving, Mayrie Lands (Allen); grandchildren, Nico Bryce and Max Cole Jones and Connor Bryant Chatman; two sisters and one brother. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Irving; her parents; three sisters; three brothers; one niece. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 10:00 am until a service to celebrate Evelyn's life at 11:00 am. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their compassion and care to Ms. Evelyn in her time of need. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11, 2020