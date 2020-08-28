1/
Evelyn Milton Hatchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, August 28, 2020, Evelyn Milton Hatchell, age 93, entered her heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Gordon L. Hatchell, her son, Mark S. Hatchell, and a daughter, Wanda H. Spence. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Alice H. Arnold and husband, John, and Jane H. Sutton and husband, Sidney; eight grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at Seale Funeral Home, followed by burial in Palmetto Cemetery in Walker, LA. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved