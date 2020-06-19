Evelyn P. Sims
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn P. Sims passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 74. She was a resident of Denham Springs. She is survived by her sons and daughter-In-Law, Carl Roberts and Chris and Melissa Roberts; sister, Claudette Parent; grandchildren, Sierra Richardson, Cody Frost and Carla Roberts; great-grandchild, Caleb Frost and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sims; parents, Clyde Jean and Nettie Marie Parent; sisters, Marlene Parent and Theresa Borne; brothers, Jerald and Charles Parent; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Roberts. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved