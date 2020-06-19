Evelyn P. Sims passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 74. She was a resident of Denham Springs. She is survived by her sons and daughter-In-Law, Carl Roberts and Chris and Melissa Roberts; sister, Claudette Parent; grandchildren, Sierra Richardson, Cody Frost and Carla Roberts; great-grandchild, Caleb Frost and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sims; parents, Clyde Jean and Nettie Marie Parent; sisters, Marlene Parent and Theresa Borne; brothers, Jerald and Charles Parent; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Roberts. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

