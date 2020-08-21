I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me. - Philippians 4:13. Evelyn Rose Karns Snyder, age 98, a resident of Greenwell Springs, passed on August 19, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Zoar Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and choir member for many years. She also loved to chaperone band events for all three of her children at Central High School and volunteered at the Greenbrier Elementary School library for 18 years. Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Judy Snyder Milam, a daughter-in-law, Juanita Snyder Earnheart and husband Michael G. Earnheart, and family friend, Sue Anderson. She has 8 grandchildren, Brett LeBlanc, Gary LeBlanc, Justin M. Snyder, Jessica Snyder Magee and husband Micah Magee, Jordan Snyder, Jason Milam, Ben Milam and wife Tara Milam, and Janet Wells, 13 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by husband Woodrow W. Snyder, sons Woodrow W. Snyder, Jr. and Christopher E. Snyder, son-in-law Walter G. Milam, grandson Steve LeBlanc, parents Benjamin Terrell Karns and Emily Offutt Karns, brothers Benjamin T. Karns, Jr. and William (Billy) Karns. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 10:00 until services at 11:00. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zoar Baptist Church in Central in Evelyn Rose Snyder's name. Pallbearers are Brett LeBlanc, Matt LeBlanc, Brandon LeBlanc, Jordan Snyder, Jason Milam, and Ben Milam. Honorary pallbearers are Gary LeBlanc and Justin Snyder. The family of Evelyn Rose Snyder wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff and nurses at Flannery Oaks Guest House for all their love and care.

