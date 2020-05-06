Evelyn Weigand Leggett, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home in Walker, LA. Evelyn retired as Vice-President of Leggett and Associates Insurance Co. Evelyn was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother and sister. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Leggett, Diane Zettlemoyer, and Connie Sibley; sons, Steven Leggett and John Leggett; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Weigand. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 60 years, Jack William Leggett; her parents, Otto Joseph and Vera Marie Bergmeyer Weigand; sister, Mildred Waechter; two brothers, Bernard Weigand and Robert Weigand; grandson, Christopher Leggett; and two great-grandsons, Isaac Prestridge and Logan Zettlemoyer. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart of Hospice, 4212 American Way, Suite C, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Please visit www.sealefuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.