Our sweet TeeTa passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 7:50 pm at her home with her husband and daughters by her side. She was 93, a native of Breaux Bridge, La and a resident of Port Allen, La. She was co-owner of Tri-G Marine Supply on the Mississippi along with her husband, Earl. She was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed traveling to the games in their motorhome. She also loved to travel the bayous of La on their houseboat, the TeeTa II. She loved to dance even if she had to dance alone. She never knew a stranger and loved talking to children. No matter where she was, she always reached out to touch the hand of a child. She loved to sweep leaves, never using a rake. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Earl; her daughters Kathie Guidry and Janel Collet (Ric); her grandchildren, Hope Hebert (Greg) and Danny Collet; great granddaughters, Kayla and Karli Hebert who were her best friends; Mia and Marla Collet. Sisters, Euline Dupuis, Anna Angelle, and Edna Calais (Nolan); and over 40 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Rose Dore' Frederick; siblings, Joseph Frederick, Vivian LeBlanc, Hazel Calais, Lee Frederick and Rose LeBlanc. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, especially, Cherly and Laura for their special care. Please make donations to: The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La 70806 Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

