Everett entered into eternal rest on July 12, 2019. Survived by his wife, Trini S. Gibson; daughters, Andrea D. Benjamin, Kiwanii G. Ash and Tamue L. Robinson; Son, Everett D. Gibson, II and grandchild, Chantal Winters. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, July 19, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm. Rev. Anthony Kelley, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 19, 2019