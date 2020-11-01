Mr. Everett Dalgas Hansen, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 87. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Downtown, retired in 1997 after 16 years at Borden Chemicals. He graduated high school from Amory High School in Mississippi and graduate Mississippi State earning an Electrical Degree. He will be remembered for his "handy work" of repairing everything that he saw "broken", he enjoyed visiting and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Everett was survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Janette Hansen; daughter, Allison Herrmann(Paul), from Amarillo,TX; son, Fred Hansen (Paula), from Sugarland, TX; grandchildren, Christian, Blake, Rebecca, Hanna, James, Carolyn, and Kathryn. Preceded in death by parents, Everett D. and Vivian. In lieu of flowers a donation can be donated to First United Methodist Church Downtown. A private service for family was held on October 31, 2020. The family would like to thank In His Care Hospice, Chaplain, Booker Baskin and the medical team for their kindness.

