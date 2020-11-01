1/1
Everett Dalgas Hansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Everett Dalgas Hansen, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 87. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Downtown, retired in 1997 after 16 years at Borden Chemicals. He graduated high school from Amory High School in Mississippi and graduate Mississippi State earning an Electrical Degree. He will be remembered for his "handy work" of repairing everything that he saw "broken", he enjoyed visiting and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Everett was survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Janette Hansen; daughter, Allison Herrmann(Paul), from Amarillo,TX; son, Fred Hansen (Paula), from Sugarland, TX; grandchildren, Christian, Blake, Rebecca, Hanna, James, Carolyn, and Kathryn. Preceded in death by parents, Everett D. and Vivian. In lieu of flowers a donation can be donated to First United Methodist Church Downtown. A private service for family was held on October 31, 2020. The family would like to thank In His Care Hospice, Chaplain, Booker Baskin and the medical team for their kindness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved