Everett Damian "Lulu" "Castro" Trusclair, age 60, was born in New Roads, Louisiana on November 16, 1959. He left his earthly home on October 31, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. Known by close friends and family as "Lulu", Everett was baptized at a young age at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin, Louisiana. He graduated from Shady Grove High School and attended Louisiana State University before determining that millwork was really what he enjoyed most. This career took him many places. "Castro" settled in Lufkin, TX with Angelina Hardwood Sales (now Overseas Hardwoods Company) where he worked for 34 years. He spent his evenings and weekends following another passion, building his landscape business. He did both of those until his health failed in April 2020. Everett leaves to mourn his wife Catherine Davis Trusclair of Lufkin, TX; three sons and one daughter-in-law: Trevor Paul of Baton Rouge, LA; and Everett (Marissa) Lagarde of Baton Rouge, LA; and Nicholos Trusclair of Lufkin, TX; two grandchildren Everett, Jr. and Emmarie Lagarde of Baton Rouge, LA; mother Doris Trusclair of Edina, MN; three brothers: Kenneth (Charlene) Trusclair of Maringouin, LA; Elton Wright of Minneapolis, MN; and Eric Williams of Baton Rouge, LA; three sisters: Monique (Roderick) Maddox of Edina, MN; Grace Jones of Baton Rouge, LA; and Stephanie (Felton) Williams of Maringouin, LA; mother-in-law Betty Young of Lufkin, TX; aunts, uncles, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James Trusclair; maternal grandparents Louise (nee Hawkins) and David Butler; paternal grandparents Ceal (nee Hawkins) and Lawrence Trusclair; aunts Geraldine Williams and Marguerite Thompson; uncles Rudolph Trusclair Sr., Joseph M. Trusclair, Curtis Trusclair Sr, Eurlee Trusclair Sr., and cousins Barbara Hammond, Thelma Cooley, and Frances Christopher. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service. Memorial service on Friday, November 6 at 11:00 am at Hall Davis & Sons, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen. Graveside service on Saturday, November 7 at 9:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, 10500 Church Street, Maringouin.

