Everett Deonta "BG" Williams, 28, native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away February 20, 2019. He graduated from Northdale Academy and obtained his CDL License. He attended BRCC for Barbering School. He was a member of Faith Healing and Deliverance Ministries. The viewing will be held at 8 AM Saturday March 2, 2019 at Hall Davis and Son, 9340 Scenic Hwy, BR, LA 70807; Service will start at 10 AM.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett Deonta "BG" Williams.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019