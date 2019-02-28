Everett Deonta "BG" Williams

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett Deonta "BG" Williams.

Everett Deonta "BG" Williams, 28, native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away February 20, 2019. He graduated from Northdale Academy and obtained his CDL License. He attended BRCC for Barbering School. He was a member of Faith Healing and Deliverance Ministries. The viewing will be held at 8 AM Saturday March 2, 2019 at Hall Davis and Son, 9340 Scenic Hwy, BR, LA 70807; Service will start at 10 AM.
Funeral Home
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.