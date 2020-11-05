A native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge, Everett M. St. Romain was called home by God on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Ollie Steel Burden Manor. He was 90. A proud veteran, he served his country in both the United States Army and the United States Navy. He was assistant scout master in his younger days, and very much enjoyed traveling with his family. Often these trips would include hiking, backpacking, and canoeing. He is survived by his daughter, Janice "Jan" Coussens and her husband James of Baton Rouge; and by his sons: Glen St. Romain and his wife Paula of Baton Rouge, and David St. Romain and his wife Elba of Canton, GA. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kimberly "Kim" Merriam and husband Eric, Christopher "Chris" St. Romain and wife Hai, Michael Mena and wife Carolina, and Laruen Madison and husband Brad; as well as nine great-grandchildren: Allison, Bridget, Hai Anh, Abbie, David, Sophia, Daniel, Connor, and Ethan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia David St. Romain; his parents, Edgar J. and Ida Brandel St. Romain; and two brothers: Richard and Edgar St. Romain. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. George Catholic Church at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Paula G. Manship YMCA for the children's program, or to a charity of your choice
.