1/1
Everett M. St.Romain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge, Everett M. St. Romain was called home by God on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Ollie Steel Burden Manor. He was 90. A proud veteran, he served his country in both the United States Army and the United States Navy. He was assistant scout master in his younger days, and very much enjoyed traveling with his family. Often these trips would include hiking, backpacking, and canoeing. He is survived by his daughter, Janice "Jan" Coussens and her husband James of Baton Rouge; and by his sons: Glen St. Romain and his wife Paula of Baton Rouge, and David St. Romain and his wife Elba of Canton, GA. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kimberly "Kim" Merriam and husband Eric, Christopher "Chris" St. Romain and wife Hai, Michael Mena and wife Carolina, and Laruen Madison and husband Brad; as well as nine great-grandchildren: Allison, Bridget, Hai Anh, Abbie, David, Sophia, Daniel, Connor, and Ethan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia David St. Romain; his parents, Edgar J. and Ida Brandel St. Romain; and two brothers: Richard and Edgar St. Romain. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. George Catholic Church at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Paula G. Manship YMCA for the children's program, or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved