Everette Brooks Kessler, age 96, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge II. He was a native of Rincon, Georgia. Due to current events, a memorial service to include our family and friends will be held at a date to be determined. A private service will be held Friday. Born February 5, 1924 to Angus and Ethel Kessler, Everette, along with his twin brother Erwin Kessler, was in the second of four sets of twins and fifteen children. He married Maxine Jordan Kessler April 2, 1949, where they shared over 54 years together before her death. He retired from the Louisiana Highway Department (La DOTD) in 1976 and was a minister for the Lord, serving multiple congregations over his lifetime. Interment will be in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Everette is survived by his children two daughters, Jacqueline Kessler Wood (John) and Pamela Kessler Fendlason; two sons, Mark J. Kessler (Toni) and Keith R. Kessler (Alison); grandchildren, Brian Wood, Lacey Wood Miller (Donnie), Jeffery Fendlason, James "Jay" Fendlason (Trisha), Jessica Kessler Rumfellow (John & Madison), Rachel Kessler, brother Allen, sisters Myrtle Hall, Gwendolyn Hunt, Irma Wilson and Patsy Wilson. He is preceded in death by his wife Maxine, son David Lee, granddaughter Alisha Gayle, his parents, Angus and Ethel Kessler, brothers Carl, Clarence, Erwin, Dennis and Leland Kessler, sisters Clyde Dickey, Winifred Thigpen, Mildred Barnes and Lennis Cooler. Pallbearers will be Brian Wood, Jeff Fendlason, Jay Fendlason, John Rumfellow, Donnie Miller, Mark Kessler and honorary pallbearer Keith Kessler. In lieu of flowers remembrances in the name of Everette B. Kessler can be made to a or to the Greenwell Springs Road Church of Christ Building Fund %Mark Kessler, 10336 Shoe Creek Drive, Baton Rouge, La 70818. The family of Everette wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge and Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge II staffs and Clarity Hospice care for the care of our father. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020