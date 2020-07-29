Col. (Ret) Everette Charles Rochon, Sr. passed away peacefully with family at his side at his son's home in Aldie, VA on July 23, 2020. He was 78 years old. Everette, Sr. joins the love of his life, his wife Jackie C. Rochon and his daughter Stephanie T. Rochon Moten in eternal and peaceful rest. Everette, Sr. was born and raised in Loreauville, LA. After graduating from Southern University he served 23 years in the U.S. Army before retiring in 1986. That same year he moved to Hurst, TX with his family where he lived until Jackie suddenly passed away in 2019. His brother Sylvester Mac Rochon, son Everette C. Rochon, Jr., five grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, many extended family members and a host of friends in Louisiana, Texas, and other parts of the country survive him. Friends and family are invited to a visitation Thursday, July 30 at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, 201 Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, Leesburg, VA 20176, 4 - 5 p.m.

