Everlena Spann Green entered into eternal rest on February 5, 2020 at the age of 91. A native of Ethel, LA and resident of Port Hudson, LA. Survived by her daughters, Joyce Green, Edith (Willie) Jackson and Emma (Edward) Haile; sons, Curley (Shelia) Green, Larry (Corlis) Green and David (Katherine) Green; brothers, George Spann and Willie (Louise) Spann; 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Green; daughters, Enora Webb and Carolyn Green; parents, Robert and Edith Spann; sister, Rosie Lee Spann Williams and brother, Henry Spain. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, February 8, 2020 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Interment True Light Baptist Church Cemetery, Ethel, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020