Evette Ann Barbier, 53, a native of White Castle, LA and resident of Houston, TX, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Evette enjoyed reading, learning, teaching and cross stitching. She was Valedictorian of Ascension Catholic High School class of 1984 and Summa Cum Laude at Louisiana Tech University where she earned her Masters of Professional Accounting. Evette taught at Texas A&M and was a Financial Reporting Manager for multiple firms in the oil and gas industry. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Margaret Thibodaux Barbier; one brother, Carl Barbier (Donna); five nephews and nieces, Richard Barbier, Tyler Barbier, Ami Barbier, Kay Lyn Hutchinson (Dylan), and John Allen Johnston (Brandi) and two dear friends, Dana Haas and Michael Lindauer. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Barbier. A memorial will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Danny's Cajun Catering Banquet Hall in White Castle from 11am with a reception to follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 21, 2019