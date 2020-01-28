Evhon Watts, a resident of Livingston passed away peacefully at his home on Monday January 27, 2020 at the age of 76. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Myron Milton; Son, Bradley Watts; Grandsons, Trevor Milton, Dylan and Devin Watts; Twin sister, and her husband, Evelle and Erwin Taylor; Sisters-in-law, Helen and Patty Watts and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Stewart Watts; Parents, Richard and Willie Belle Watts; Brothers, Richard "Sonny" and Perry Watts; Sisters, Faye Cunningham and Pauline Sibley. Evhon loved antique cars, especially Mustangs, and collecting coins and clocks. He loved spending time with his family. Visitation will be at Colyell Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5p.m. till 9p.m. and will resume on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9a.m. Funeral will be at 11a.m. Conducted by Bro Jeremy Glascock. Burial will be in Colyell Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his nephews. His family wants to thank St. Joseph Hospice and his nurses Brittany and Sheila for the excellent care they gave. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services of St. Amant.