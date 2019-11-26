Ms. Evilee Duszynski, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away November 25, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on June 7, 1924 to parents Samuel and Maude Haymon. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Duszynski. Survived by her sons, Dennis, David and Gerry; grandchildren, Derek, Austin, Denise, Blaise, and Alise; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Ian, Andrew, and Violet. Ms. Evilee was a long time President of the Baton Rouge Women's Bowling Association, inducted into both state and city bowling Hall of Fame. While President she was instrumental in bringing the National Women's Bowling Tournament to Baton Rouge. She retired from the city parish government where she was the assistant to the director of the public works after 30 years. After retirement she became an avid world traveler and enjoyed seeing new places. A graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Friday November 29, 2019 at 10:00am. A special thank you to the staff of Amber Terrace for the love and care that they gave to Evilee.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019