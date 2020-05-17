Evonne Robertson, better known as "Ma-Ma E", celebrated life for 86 years and was a resident of Denham Springs. She passed away on May 15, 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A private family service will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her children: Carol Robertson, Terry Peyton and husband Perry, Donna Fore, John "Bubba" Robertson and wife Jennifer, and Susan Vincent. Ma-Ma E loved her grandchildren: Jacob Robertson, Chase Robertson and wife, Sharrah, Colt Fore and wife, Jenny, Paige Fore Wax and husband, Brady, Sommer Vincent Filasek and husband, Gavin, Chett Vincent and wife, Rachael, and Jordan Peyton, and her great grandchildren: Hannah, Hunter, and Harli Robertson, Cecile Fore, George and Darby Wax, Ruby and Vidalia Filasek, Slone, Ty, and Ellie Vincent. She is best known for cooking Sunday dinner for everyone as well as creating special memories for each holiday. She always had a theme and welcomed friends and family to these celebrations. She is preceded in death by her husband, Owen (Terry) Robertson, her parents, James A. and Ethel Hanna, her sister, Christine McCraw, and one grandson, Trey Oren Robertson. She retired as a clerk from City Court of Denham Springs. Her legacy to her family was the love, generosity, and kindness she always shared with others. Her love will live on in each of our hearts. We would like to thank the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home for the care they gave our mom in her final years as well as the Sonshine ministry from Northside Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store