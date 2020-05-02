Evva Lena Zeagler Wilson
Evva Lena Zeagler Wilson passed away at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 78. She retired from the LSU Ag Center; was a resident and native of Port Allen, LA. In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated and a celebration of Evva's life will be held at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Wilson Arrasmith and husband John; granddaughters, Audrey Lena and Shiloh Elizabeth Arrasmith; numerous family members and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Josiah Lee "J.L." Wilson, III; son, Josiah "Jody" Lee Wilson, IV; and parents, Clarence and Mary Hammatt Zeagler. Evva was a member of numerous clubs and organizations in the Greater Baton Rouge Area. The family ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
