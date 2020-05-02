Evva Lena Zeagler Wilson passed away at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 78. She retired from the LSU Ag Center; was a resident and native of Port Allen, LA. In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated and a celebration of Evva's life will be held at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Wilson Arrasmith and husband John; granddaughters, Audrey Lena and Shiloh Elizabeth Arrasmith; numerous family members and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Josiah Lee "J.L." Wilson, III; son, Josiah "Jody" Lee Wilson, IV; and parents, Clarence and Mary Hammatt Zeagler. Evva was a member of numerous clubs and organizations in the Greater Baton Rouge Area. The family ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.