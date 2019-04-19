Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Evylen Patricia Ott Fresina passed away March 13, 2019, due to heart failure. She was born October 9, 1930, a native of Kentwood, LA to parents A.O. (Doc) Ott and Evylen Miller Ott. She married the love of her life Dominick Fresina on Christmas Eve 1951 who preceded her in death in 1996. She began her higher education at the age of 16 at Whitworth Women's College in Brookhaven, MS. Upon graduation, she attended Southeastern Louisiana College in Hammond, LA where she would earn her degree and teaching certificate. She would spend the majority of her 25 year career teaching science at Baker Junior High. Teaching was not what she did as a profession, teaching was who she was. Pat's final wish was to provide one last teaching opportunity by donating her body to science for heart disease research. She was an avid reader and a published poet. She was skilled in many art forms and would create personalized gifts for her loved ones. But the greatest gift she gave was her unselfish and unconditional love given to her family and friends. She is survived by her sister Tinka Ott Prine, her children, Evylen Fresina Miller, Charles (Chuck) Fresina, Dominica Fresina (Chris) Medine, Jo Leah Fresina (Bobby) Wade. She was a loving Nanny to her 10 grandchildren, Erin Kendrick, Dominick Fresina, Jason May, Leah Wade DeRousselle, Alayna Medine LeMaire, T.J. Kendrick, Jesse Medine, Ryan Wade, Trent Fresina and Chase Fresina and Nanny Darling to her 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 of her sisters, Margaret Ott McFarland, LaNell Ott Rose, Marilyn Ott Carloss, brother, A.O. (Buddy) Ott, Jr. and son in law Jimmy Miller. She was a devoted Christian and a member of St Isidore Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Castine, Dr. John McClelland, Dr. David Moll, Cypress Home Health nurse, Melissa Hebert and Feliciana Home Health nurse, Stacie Purvis. You all are extraordinary professionals who exceeded all our expectations. We would be honored for donations to be made to the or St. Isidore Catholic Church. There will be a celebration of her life Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA., 70811, with a reception to follow in the Isidore Center. Yes, let me laugh and love and cry, And fear and dance and even sigh. Please let me know the bitter hate, And let me not want it's fate. Let me be hurt until I pain, And let just holiness remain. Written by Pat Fresina   