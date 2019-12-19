Ewell Netter Jr.

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Promised Land Baptist Church
7234 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Promised Land Baptist Church
7234 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Ewell "Buster" Netter, Jr. entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 80. He was educated in Jackson, LA and a retired employee of The Baton Rouge Water Work Company for 30 years. He leaves to cherish his beloved wife of 37 years, Rosa Netter; three sons, Ewell Netter, Jamie Christopher and Jonathan Christopher; grandson whom he reared, Jeremy Duncan; four daughters, Angela Netter Williams, Claudette Netter Randolph, Nicole Gottchalk and Heather Christopher. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and four brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services held at Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation begins at 10:00 am. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
