Ewell Robert "Pete" Ellerbee died in Orlando, FL, on December 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pam, his six children, Robyn Ellberee, Keith Ellerbee, Chris Ellerbee, Jerry Switzer, Mark Switzer, Baton Rouge, and Kathy Barbay, Orlando, FL, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Pete was a builder and developer in Baton Rouge, Central, and Gainesville, GA. He was Builder of the Year in both LA and GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020