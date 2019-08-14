Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Exine Weems Grantham. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Exine Weems Grantham went home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019. We are comforted in knowing that she is singing her favorite song, "Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, sweetest name I know, fills my every longing, keeps me singing as I go…" with family and friends who have gone before her. Exine was born in Coushatta, LA on August 27, 1925, to John W. Weems and Frances Wiggins Weems. She was a long time resident of Port Allen, LA and led a full life working and volunteering in roles she loved. She was a member of Port Allen First Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and rocking many babies in the nursery. She was a member of Westside Women's Club, Eastern Star, and retired from West Baton Rouge Parish School Board with over 20 years of service as a school bus driver. She had the gift of the loudest whistle, with no hands, and was not afraid to use it to get each student's attention on her bus. She had a love for shoes and enjoyed a part-time job at Rosenfields/Rubenstein's selling shoes where she helped customers find the perfect fit. Exine was most happy cooking in her kitchen surrounded by loved ones. She was well known for her cornbread dressing that she gifted during the holidays. Exine is preceded in death by her parents John W. and Frances Weems; husband Lawrence E. Grantham; sisters Captolia Odean Weems and Hildred Weems Smith ; brother John Travis Weems; son Larry E. Grantham. She is survived by her daughter, Toni Grantham Hix (Jerry D. Hix), daughter in law Jerisse B. Grantham, 4 grandchildren; Shelley O. Hix (Kim Phillips), Jeremy D. Hix (Megan L. Hix), Lacie D. Hix and Grant S. Grantham; 1 great grandson, Thomas Lawrence Hix; and one sister, Bobbie W. Coleman. Visitation will take place at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on August 17 from 9:00 until a memorial service time of 11:00 am. The family would like to thank the LaCour House and Pointe Coupee Hospice for their exceptional loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 4196 Monroe, LA 71211. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019

