Exodus "Dus Man" Mitchell Jr. age 70 years departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. Exodus was a devoted father, son, and brother. Beloved son of Rev. Shirley Mitchell and the late Exodus Mitchell Sr. Loving father of Laterence(LaTasha) Mitchell Jr., Tremaine Weams, and Bernadette Nelson. Brother of Rev. Rudolph (Nikki), Firmin (Charlotte), Dale, Berthram, Harold, Lance (Lesa), and Conrad (Renadia) Mitchell. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native and resident of St. James, LA. Exodus was preceded in death by his father Exodus Mitchell Sr., Two sons Curry Mitchell and Troy Weams, Siblings: Rev. Beverly Brown and Wanda Mitchell. Pastors, officers, and members of The Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of St. James, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8103 Mt. Calvary St., St. James, LA. Rev. Samuel Jones Sr. officiating. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at the above name church from 9:00 am. Until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Exodus 'Dus Man' Mitchell Jr..
Bardell's Mortuary
3856 Louisiana 44
Mt. Airy, LA 70076
(985) 535-6837
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019