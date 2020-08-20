1/1
Exola Jackson "Bola" Lejeune
1944 - 2020
Exola Jackson Lejeune "Bola" a lifelong resident and native of Gonzales,L A departed this life on August 15, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, Baton Rouge ,LA., at the age of 76, she was loving and caring mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by her two (2) children Lucien LeJeune Jr. and Renida LeJeune (Ernest), one (1) granddaughter Reileigh Stewart; two godchildren Cythania Bennett and Nedra Brown Jackson; two (2) brothers: Roosevelt Jackson Sr. (Stella) and Jimmie Jackson; with many other relatives and friends. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm and Private service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 conducted by Rev. Irvin Briley. Interment in First Pilgrim Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hambrick Family Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hambrick Family Mortuary
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
Memories & Condolences

August 20, 2020
God has added another precious angel to his heavenly choir. Rest In Heavenly Peace,Nannane,Bolla.❤
Nedra Brown Jackson
Daughter
August 19, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Eldridge & Anita Leblanc
August 19, 2020
My prayers are with you and the family. Mrs. Exola you will be truly missed I love you
Vanessa York
Family
August 18, 2020
May God continue to bless and strengthen the family. Love and prayers.
Sherry Stewart-Burnett
August 18, 2020
Praying for your family, keep trusting in God.
Carolyn Pinell-Shelvin
Friend
