Exola Jackson Lejeune "Bola" a lifelong resident and native of Gonzales,L A departed this life on August 15, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, Baton Rouge ,LA., at the age of 76, she was loving and caring mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by her two (2) children Lucien LeJeune Jr. and Renida LeJeune (Ernest), one (1) granddaughter Reileigh Stewart; two godchildren Cythania Bennett and Nedra Brown Jackson; two (2) brothers: Roosevelt Jackson Sr. (Stella) and Jimmie Jackson; with many other relatives and friends. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm and Private service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 conducted by Rev. Irvin Briley. Interment in First Pilgrim Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store