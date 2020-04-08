Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ezar Marie Meche Bergeron Lavergne. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

This is the story of Ezar Marie Meche Bergeron Lavergne (Maw Maw George, Tante Tut). Ezar was a wonderful woman that was and is loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. "Maw Maw," as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, "Tante Tu," as she was called by her family, was an amazing wife, mom, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and family member. She loved her children and grandchildren, and great grandchild the most but a close second was smoking and drinking strong black coffee in a small white demitasse cup. Saying her rosary in French was also one of her favorite things and made her peaceful. Ezar's story starts on August 8, 1924, the child of Aejdee' Meche of Grand Coteau, La. and Azema (Boudreux) Meche of Grand Coteau, La. Ezar was born at home in Church Point, La. She was born at home where all of her 14 siblings were born. She attended public school till the 6th grade and then stayed at home to help her mother take care of her numerous younger brothers and sisters and work on the family farm. At the start of WWII, (17 years old) she moved to Texas to work as a welder in the shipyards. Then became a nurse assistant and worked at a hospital in Texas for the duration of WWII. At 26 years old she married George Lee Bergeron. The pride and joy of her life were her two children, Danny Lee Bergeron and Elaine Marie Bergeron. Ezar's grand children were her heart's joy. There's no denying that, her grandchildren and great grandson were always in her thoughts and prayers. She called them sweet Cajun endearments all the time, and they were the people that she loved the most. Time spent at Maw Maw's house was very special for them. Elizabeth's (Beth) most outstanding memories is that she loved ripe persimmons and she was always the one that could fine the four-leaf clovers before anyone else. Loved ones that cleared the path for Ezar are husband George Bergeron, second husband Eastin Lavergne, her father Aejdee' Meche, mother Azema Meche, teen age daughter Elaine Marie Bergeron. Ezar had 14 siblings that have gone before her, she is the last of the siblings to meet them in heaven. Loved ones that will miss Ezar until they meet again are her son Danny Lee Bergeron and his wife Jeanne Acy Bergeron of Baton Rouge, La. Granddaughter Elizabeth Lee Bergeron of Denver Co., Grandson John F. Bergeron and his wife Deidra Henry Bergeron of Houston, Tx. Her great grandson Nicolas Lee Robin stationed at Camp Carroll Army Base in South Korea. She also has numerous nieces and nephews that have passed before her that she will rejoice in seeing her again and some still on earth that will remember her as a wonderful person. And so, the story goes on until we see Maw Maw again. We love you and miss you. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, La. Private grave side service for immediate family only at Green Oaks Memorial Park. Memorial Service will be held later, announcement will be announced in the obituary section of the Advocate newspaper. This is the story of Ezar Marie Meche Bergeron Lavergne (Maw Maw George, Tante Tut). Ezar was a wonderful woman that was and is loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. "Maw Maw," as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, "Tante Tu," as she was called by her family, was an amazing wife, mom, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and family member. She loved her children and grandchildren, and great grandchild the most but a close second was smoking and drinking strong black coffee in a small white demitasse cup. Saying her rosary in French was also one of her favorite things and made her peaceful. Ezar's story starts on August 8, 1924, the child of Aejdee' Meche of Grand Coteau, La. and Azema (Boudreux) Meche of Grand Coteau, La. Ezar was born at home in Church Point, La. She was born at home where all of her 14 siblings were born. She attended public school till the 6th grade and then stayed at home to help her mother take care of her numerous younger brothers and sisters and work on the family farm. At the start of WWII, (17 years old) she moved to Texas to work as a welder in the shipyards. Then became a nurse assistant and worked at a hospital in Texas for the duration of WWII. At 26 years old she married George Lee Bergeron. The pride and joy of her life were her two children, Danny Lee Bergeron and Elaine Marie Bergeron. Ezar's grand children were her heart's joy. There's no denying that, her grandchildren and great grandson were always in her thoughts and prayers. She called them sweet Cajun endearments all the time, and they were the people that she loved the most. Time spent at Maw Maw's house was very special for them. Elizabeth's (Beth) most outstanding memories is that she loved ripe persimmons and she was always the one that could fine the four-leaf clovers before anyone else. Loved ones that cleared the path for Ezar are husband George Bergeron, second husband Eastin Lavergne, her father Aejdee' Meche, mother Azema Meche, teen age daughter Elaine Marie Bergeron. Ezar had 14 siblings that have gone before her, she is the last of the siblings to meet them in heaven. Loved ones that will miss Ezar until they meet again are her son Danny Lee Bergeron and his wife Jeanne Acy Bergeron of Baton Rouge, La. Granddaughter Elizabeth Lee Bergeron of Denver Co., Grandson John F. Bergeron and his wife Deidra Henry Bergeron of Houston, Tx. Her great grandson Nicolas Lee Robin stationed at Camp Carroll Army Base in South Korea. She also has numerous nieces and nephews that have passed before her that she will rejoice in seeing her again and some still on earth that will remember her as a wonderful person. And so, the story goes on until we see Maw Maw again. We love you and miss you. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, La. Private grave side service for immediate family only at Green Oaks Memorial Park. Memorial Service will be held later, announcement will be announced in the obituary section of the Advocate newspaper. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close