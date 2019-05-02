Ezekiel David Manuel passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 5. He was born on April 25, 2014, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Dawn Luna and Phillip Manuel. He was a resident of Independence, Louisiana. Ezekiel is survived by his father, Phillip Manuel; mother, Dawn Luna; siblings, Manuel Luna Jr, Anjelica Luna, and Malachi Manuel; step brother, Brandon Jumonville; nephews, Isaias and Josiah; grandparents, Sonny Edwards and his wife Donna, Mary Ferguson, and James Manuel; great grandmother, Filomena Loflin; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Irene Manuel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service time. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019