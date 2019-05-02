Ezekiel David Manuel (2014 - 2019)
  • "I am so very sorry to hear the news of your loss. I have no..."
    - Kathi Sheridan
  • "I'm so sorry. I never got a chance to meet you, but I felt..."
    - Sam Nelom
  • "I'm so sorry for y'all lose. He was wonderful little boy..."
    - James Manuel
  • "Ezekiel will always have a special place in my heart, he..."
    - Samantha Stewart
  • "Words cannot express my deepest and sincere sympathies. My..."
    - Marcie McKnight
Service Information
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA
70401
(985)-345-5801
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
2000 N. Morrison Blvd.
Hammond, LA
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
2000 N. Morrison Blvd.
Hammond, LA
Obituary
Ezekiel David Manuel passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 5. He was born on April 25, 2014, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Dawn Luna and Phillip Manuel. He was a resident of Independence, Louisiana. Ezekiel is survived by his father, Phillip Manuel; mother, Dawn Luna; siblings, Manuel Luna Jr, Anjelica Luna, and Malachi Manuel; step brother, Brandon Jumonville; nephews, Isaias and Josiah; grandparents, Sonny Edwards and his wife Donna, Mary Ferguson, and James Manuel; great grandmother, Filomena Loflin; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Irene Manuel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service time. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
