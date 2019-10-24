Ezekiel V. Murphy (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-927-1640
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View Map
Obituary
Ezekiel "Zeke" Vonzelle Murphy beloved brother, son, father and friend, passed away peacefully on October 23rd, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by a son Joshua Carter, sisters Sharon Toppins and Rhunita Murphy, mother Rosa Lee D Murphy. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, from 9am at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home 1553 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge, La until funeral services at 10am. Burial to follow at Winfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
