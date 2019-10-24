Ezekiel "Zeke" Vonzelle Murphy beloved brother, son, father and friend, passed away peacefully on October 23rd, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by a son Joshua Carter, sisters Sharon Toppins and Rhunita Murphy, mother Rosa Lee D Murphy. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, from 9am at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home 1553 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge, La until funeral services at 10am. Burial to follow at Winfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019