Ezra "Butch" Burden, Sr. entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Visitation at Greater Emmanuel Missionary B.C. on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:00 am until service at noon conducted by Rev. Donald Robertson; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Lora M. Burden; stepson, John Alfred Moore; sons, Ezra Jr., Christopher and Melvin Burden; siblings, Willie Lee and Mary Lee Jackson; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020