1/1
Ezra Don Shannon II
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ezra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ezra Don Shannon, II was born on January 16, 1993 in Baton Rouge, La. to Ezra Don Shannon and Carolyn Smith Shannon. He departed this earthy life on July 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, his son Jayden Emir'Rashad Shannon, 4 sisters Veronica (Russell), Almelda, Atise Shannon, Priscilla Shannon and Tramaine Shannon. A Celebration of Life will be held for Ezra II on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Gordon Feltus Lazard Cathedral Church of God In Christ, 8930 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, La. Visitation is 9:00 am - 11:00 am until Religious Services. Services will be officiated by Administrative Assistant Pastor Ezra Shannon. Interment: The Cedar Grove Temple C.O.G.I.C cemetery, 19984 Pride-Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gordon - Feltus- Lazard Cathedral Church of God In Christ
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Gordon - Feltus- Lazard Cathedral Church of God In Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved