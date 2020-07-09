Ezra Don Shannon, II was born on January 16, 1993 in Baton Rouge, La. to Ezra Don Shannon and Carolyn Smith Shannon. He departed this earthy life on July 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, his son Jayden Emir'Rashad Shannon, 4 sisters Veronica (Russell), Almelda, Atise Shannon, Priscilla Shannon and Tramaine Shannon. A Celebration of Life will be held for Ezra II on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Gordon Feltus Lazard Cathedral Church of God In Christ, 8930 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, La. Visitation is 9:00 am - 11:00 am until Religious Services. Services will be officiated by Administrative Assistant Pastor Ezra Shannon. Interment: The Cedar Grove Temple C.O.G.I.C cemetery, 19984 Pride-Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La.

