Obituary
Fain Pecora Moulard, age 70, of Greenwell Springs passed away Saturday March 7, 2020 in Baton Rouge. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Mrs. Fain is survived by husband of 52 years, Dennis A. Moulard, daughter Cherie DeLaune, son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Jody Moulard, daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Chris Netterville; grandchildren, Steven, Kevin, Sara, Katelyn, Bryce, Connor and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Olive, Alice and Hazel; sister, Barbara Ann Pecora, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances and Thomas Lacour. Preceded in death by parents Angelo T. "Chink" Pecora and Frances Anzalone Pecora; brother, A. Thomas Pecora, Jr., and grandparents, Dominic and Margaret Vaccaro Anzalone. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10:00 am until service time of 12:00 pm. Interment will immediately at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Society.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
