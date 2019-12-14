Fairy Jo Wilkinson Day, a loving mother, grandmother and friend went to her eternal home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was 89 years old. Fairy enjoyed tending to her flowers, listening to bluegrass music, camping, and spending time with family especially the grandchildren. She Leaves behind to cherish her memories her son, Joe Leslie Day and wife Lila; daughter, Martha "Marti" LaBue and husband Terry; and four grandchildren, Shawn, Dustin, Nathan, Jessica. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Monday December 16, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Joey Beeson. A Graveside Service will follow at End of Days Cemetery, in Gloster MS, at 2:30pm. She was preceded in death by her former husband, William Herman Day. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019