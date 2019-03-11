A resident of Kentwood passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. She was born February 25, 1932 in Kentwood, LA and was 87 years of age. She is survived by 4 children, James Ellis Alford, Tamara Alford Blair and husband, Wayne, Dalton Alford and wife, Missy, and Don Alford and wife, Kristi; grandchildren, Raney James, Krystal James, Randy Alford, and Chris Alford; great-grandchildren, Abbey Castella, Taylor Frank, Jared Alford, Madison Alford, Savannah Alford, and Anna Brashier. Preceded in death by parents, Holcomb and Eliza Broyles; 1 brother, Sammy Broyles; 1 sister, Joyce Fendlason. Visitation at Kentwood Methodist Church from 1:00 p.m. until religious services at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13,2019. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019