Infant Faith Janiyah Lewis received her Angel Wings on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Womans Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Faith is survived by her parents Rose Goudeau and Darrell Lewis; Grandparents, Mary Lewis (Teddy Kellerman), Darrell Bozeman, and Rev. Harvey Goudeau (Montena). Faith was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandmother; Nancy Ann Williams and her Great grandfather Oliver Lewis Sr.. Private services for Faith will be held and the family ask that you keep them in your prayers. You may visit our website to offer condolences to the family at www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA. in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 26, 2019