Faith Williams Landwehr, a Wife, Mother and lover of her God, went to sleep in the Lord's arms on the 23rd of March, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 80 years old. Mrs. Landwehr was an Associate of the Dominican Sisters of Peace for 23 years, as well as a former parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Violet, Louisiana from 1963 to August 29, 2005. She was the daughter of the late Peter Elizee Williams and the late Laura Bordelon Williams. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Ronald Luis Landwehr; son, Mark Luis Landwehr and his wife Donna Terminie Landwehr; two daughters, Michelle Marie Sumner and her husband Dayle Joseph Sumner, and Julie Ann G'sell and her husband David Henry G'sell; Faith's six treasured grandchildren, Thomas Luis David Sumner and his wife Nathalie Orrego Sumner, Craig Joseph Sumner and his wife Lauren Michelle Sumner, Kevin Lucas Sumner, David Henry G'sell Jr. and his wife Jordyn Becerra G'sell, Cameron Luis G'sell, and Julie Angeline G'sell; as well as her two loved brothers, Keith Peter Williams and his wife Eva, and Rodney John Williams and his wife Janice. Family and friends will be received at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 Hwy 442 Tickfaw, Louisiana 70466, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:00 am until the memorial Mass begins at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be held at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens in Chalmette, Louisiana at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Faith's memory to the Dominican Sisters of Peace at oppeace.org.

