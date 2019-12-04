Fallon Bernard "Fal" Naquin passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 55. He was a native and resident of Plaquemine. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday, December 6th from 12 noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Entombment in Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Trabeaux Naquin; son, Cody Naquin; sister and brother in law, Tammy and Douglas "Brent" Morrison; numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins; beloved pets, Jersey and Tony. Preceded in death by his father, Russell Bernard Naquin, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Fallon and Ruby Quatrevingt Trabeaux; paternal grandparents, Russell and Evelyn Naquin, Sr. and Lawrence and Winnie Gaudin. He loved his music and fishing. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019