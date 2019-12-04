Fallon Bernard "Fal" Naquin

Guest Book
  • "The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our..."
    - The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Service Information
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-1850
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Fallon Bernard "Fal" Naquin passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 55. He was a native and resident of Plaquemine. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday, December 6th from 12 noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Entombment in Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Trabeaux Naquin; son, Cody Naquin; sister and brother in law, Tammy and Douglas "Brent" Morrison; numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins; beloved pets, Jersey and Tony. Preceded in death by his father, Russell Bernard Naquin, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Fallon and Ruby Quatrevingt Trabeaux; paternal grandparents, Russell and Evelyn Naquin, Sr. and Lawrence and Winnie Gaudin. He loved his music and fishing. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.