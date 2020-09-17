On Monday, September 14, 2020, the course was finished and the final summons was served to Sister Famie Johnson Carter at Oschner Medical Complex in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Famie Johnson Carter was born February 6, 1936, in the town of White Castle, Louisiana to the late Thomas Johnson, Sr. and the late Louise Delone Johnson. Famie graduated from the Iberville Parish School System. She was employed by the Iberville Parish School system until her retirement on August 15, 2000. Famie's memories will be cherished by her children; six daughters, Patricia (Charles) Gilbert, Baton Rouge,Louisiana, Annie Marshall, Valencia Carter both of Dorseyville, Louisiana, Beulah (Achille) Young, White Castle, Louisiana, Mona Arnaud, Dorseyville, Louisiana, Josie (Michael) Thomas, Addis, Louisiana; one son, John (Jennifer) Johnson, Donaldsonville, Louisiana; two grandsons whom she reared, Darwin Johnson and Terrance Arnaud; one sister, Marion (Don) Banks, Plaquemine, Louisiana; three brothers, Mervin (Tilly) Lewis, Plaquemine, Louisiana, Thomas (Inetta) Johnson, Jr., Baker, Louisiana, Ronald (Janice) Johnson, Addis, Louisiana; two godchildren, Brenda Lott and Alisha Green-Edwards, White Castle, Louisiana; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her late husband Alvin Carter; her parents, Mr. Thomas and Louisa Johnson, Jr.; two brothers, Donald and Arthur Johnson; two sister, Mary Etta Coleman and Nadine Hillary; grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and one great-grandchild, Saniyah. Public viewing will be Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5pm-7pm at St. John the Baptist Church, Dorseyville, LA. Public viewing will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9am-11am at St. John the Baptist Church, Dorseyville, LA, with private services to follow immediately. Internment will be around Grace Memorial in Plaquemine, LA. Repast will be at Dominque-Dandridge Family Life Center in Dorseyville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis Mortuary.

